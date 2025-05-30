CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for vandals seen ripping tree from Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – City officials are on the lookout after a group of people was caught on camera vandalizing Panorama Park – including ripping an entire tree from the ground.

Surveillance footage shows four individuals taking turns entering and exiting the park’s public restroom, where officials say they ultimately left the uprooted tree.

According to Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation (PRCS), eight trees in total were stolen from or destroyed at the park. And while replacing a tree may seem fairly simple, city officials say the price tag is no joke.

“To replace a tree about approximately 2 years old, a 2-inch caliper tree, is about $2,000,” said PRCS Operations Manager, Eric Becker.

In addition to the missing trees, PRCS said the group shattered a restroom window and is also suspected of damaging part of the community mural.

Courtesy: PRCS

PRCS officials are now asking residents to report any suspicious activity at the city's parks to help preserve and protect public spaces.

“Panorama Park was created to be a vibrant, inclusive community space,” PRCS said in a post to social media. “Let’s work together to ensure it stays that way.”

If you have any information or recognize the individuals involved, you're asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

