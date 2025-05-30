Cartoon inspired “Summerween” event making its Pueblo debut

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) - A local haunted house director is hosting the first ever free "Summerween" in Pueblo, with costumes, candy, cosplayers, live DJs, food trucks, a magician, a ventriloquist and more coming to Lake Minnequa Park on Saturday.

Jared Perea is hosting the event as an extension of his fall haunted house, "Jed's Haunted House." Last year, he hosted the haunted house at the Pueblo Mall. He said the mall let him use the indoor space for free, as long as he made entry free for all patrons.

The event is inspired by the Disney show Gravity Falls, widely accepted as the first mainstream mention of the holiday, mashing up summer vacation with Halloween traditions. Perea said his kids are a fan of the show and gave him the idea.

Attendees are encouraged to show up in costume, similar to coming to a trunk-or-treat during the Halloween season. Holding to those traditions, the Pueblo Summerween will host a costume contest.

Pueblo Summerween is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Perea said they have rented out the entire park, but you can find parking off of Palmer Avenue, right across the street from the Lake Minnequa Basketball Area.