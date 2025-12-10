The School Buzz: Atlas Schools celebrates record-breaking holiday student adoption program 

A charter school in Colorado Springs is overjoyed that a record-breaking number of its students are being “adopted” for the holiday season this year.

Atlas Schools, a K-12 charter school in Colorado Springs, announced 120 students are being helped as part of its Adopt-a-Student holiday program this year, far surpassing last year’s number of 79 students.

The program is meant to help students whose families may be struggling financially during the holiday season. Students are nominated by school staff and, once selected, are given a “meaningful holiday gift,” along with a night that includes a warm dinner, games and holiday celebration – that night happens December 19.

The experience comes through the generosity of Atlas Schools’ current and former staff, board members, neighbors, and community partners.

“This program exists to remind our students and their families that they are seen, valued, and deeply supported by their community,” said Atlas Schools CEO Brittney Stroh. “For many families, providing holiday gifts can be difficult during times of hardship. Adopt a Student helps bridge that gap with dignity,joy, and care,” she said.

The Adopt a Student event at Atlas Schools is now in its 14th year. What started as a small act has grown into a cherished school tradition.

“At Atlas, we are committed to providing not only a high-quality education, but a true sense of community. We believe a happy child is a better student, and that education thrives when students feel safe, supported, and celebrated,” said David Turner, Director of Family Experience.

For more information on how to support the Adopt a Student program next year, please contact: David Turner, Director of Family Experience at david.turner@atlasschools.org or 719.358.7196 Ext:114.

