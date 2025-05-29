Teen arrested after investigation into overnight crime spree in Cimarron Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation into a string of vehicle break-ins and stolen cars ended with the arrest of a teenager near the Citadel Mall on Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said.

According to EPSO, on May 24 at around 4:50 a.m., the office received multiple 911 calls reporting people breaking into vehicles on the 2300 block of Kein Place in the Cimarron Hills area.

Callers also reported hearing gunfire, with one person saying a suspect trying to break into a car directly threatened them.

At the scene, deputies found an abandoned stolen vehicle in the neighborhood. An investigation revealed another car had been stolen nearby, and 14 other vehicles had been broken into.

EPSO said surveillance footage showed between four and six suspects were involved in the crime spree.

At around 12:12 a.m. the next day, deputies were alerted by Flock cameras to a stolen vehicle near Citadel Mall, identified as the same car taken the night before.



EPSO coordinated with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to locate the stolen vehicle at the Taco Star on Circle Drive and ..

EPSO said they coordinated with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to locate the stolen vehicle at the Taco Star on Circle Drive, where they executed a tactical contact block and pinned the vehicle in place.

The driver of the car and the front-seat passenger ran from the scene, leaving two others behind.

After a brief foot chase, CSP troopers caught the driver, who was identified as a 17-year-old male. A firearm was recovered from him during his arrest, EPSO said.

The 17-year-old, who was not publicly identified due to his age, was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center on multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and violating a restraining order.

EPSO said the two other juveniles found in the vehicle were interviewed and released.

This remains an active investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.





