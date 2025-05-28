Cañon City man shot dead in Louisiana following child custody exchange gone wrong

LAKE CHARLES, Louis. (KRDO) - A Cañon City man was found dead in Louisiana following a child custody exchange gone wrong, according to sheriffs in the state.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), deputies responded to a call at a home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where they found Brett Daigle, 48, of Cañon City dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives say that they learned that Randolyn P. Allen, 43, shot Daigle during a child custody exchange at the residence. Several witnesses allegedly saw the exchange.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder. According to CPSO, her bond is still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

