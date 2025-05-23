Three arrested in connection to shooting outside Stratmoor Hills apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Three suspects have been arrested following an investigation into a shooting outside of an apartment complex in the Stratmoor Hills area earlier this month, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said.

EPSO said that just after 8 p.m. on May 11, they received multiple calls about a shooting at the Hampton Village Apartments, in the Stratmoor Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Witnesses told police they'd heard several men arguing outside the complex before the sound of gunfire.

When deputies arrived to the complex, they found an adult male who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated, and police say his injury was not life-threatening.

Detectives from the sheriff's office launched an investigation into the shooting and quickly identified three suspects.

On May 16, just five days after the shooting, investigators executed multiple search warrants. EPSO said 38-year-old Nicholas Madrid Sr., 24-year-old Isaiah Marquez-Lobato and a juvenile male were all arrested in connection to the shooting.

All three now face charges of attempted first degree murder and first degree assault, EPSO said. Madrid and Marquez-Lobato were both booked into the El Paso County Jail and are being held on a $200,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said this remains an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

