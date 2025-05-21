Colorado law enforcement to begin ‘Heat is On’ DUI enforcement ahead of Memorial Day

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement agencies will begin their Memorial Day DUI enforcement period beginning Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

According to CDOT, last year's Memorial Day weekend enforcement period resulted in 718 arrests.

CDOT says 50 people in Colorado died as a result of impaired driving from March through May of last year.

If you believe you see an impaired driver on the highway Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says you should dial *CSP (*277). They say you should be prepared to give dispatch information on the exact location (road and direction), a description of the vehicle, and the manner in which the vehicle is being driven. CSP says you should not try and follow the vehicle.