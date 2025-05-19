Chavez Huerta Prep faces uncertainty, explores options to keep doors open after charter not renewed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday, Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) leadership held an emergency meeting for parents and community members during which officials laid out all the different options and avenues that the academy will now explore.

It comes months after the Colorado Board of Education (CDE) decided to uphold Pueblo School District 60's decision not to renew the academy's charter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D60 recommends to not renew charter contract for Chavez Huerta Prep Academy; leaders shocked

Following the decision, district leaders told KRDO13 that the school was one of the lowest-performing in the district, and also faced high staff turnover and lower enrollment. The district also cited improper fiscal management.

The Executive Director of Chavez Huerta Fred Segura disputes these claims, saying that the academy is progressing on an upward slope. He also argues that the district and state did not give them a chance to prove themselves and their progress.

KRDO13 has learned that CHPA now has about one month to decide what they will do to keep their doors open. Segura, however, is hopeful.

"We truly believe by the end of the school year, we will have a resolution to ensure that, hey, our school will be open next year, and we're going to move forward," Segura said.

The academy is now under a tight deadline to figure out its next move.

"We've talked about contracting schools and going into a private school. We're investigating those right now," Segura explained.

One option for the school is to contract with an alternative public school service, such as Education ReEnvisioned BOCES. In order for that option to be pursued, the academy would need to get the district's permission.

Another option on the table is to become a private school, which would mean receiving no money from the state. The executive director says there's a lot to consider for where they could find funds.

"Are there fellowships, other grants? Are there things that we could do in order for us to still function?" Segura said.

No matter the avenue the academy takes, the executive director tells KRDO13 they are aggressively pursuing all ideas to keep the school open.

If there's no solution by the end of June, more than 800 students will disperse.

"Unfortunately, the students would have to find another school to attend. So again, it's something that we hope we don't have to cross that bridge," Segura said.



The executive director tells KRDO13 that even if it gets to that point, they will continue to fight and look for ways to stay open.

Meanwhile, the district says its position has not changed. They say they stand by their statement, included below.

On May 15, 2025, the Colorado State Board of Education upheld the Pueblo District 60 Board of Education’s decision to nonrenew the charter for Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy. Pueblo District 60 recognizes that this decision was difficult for all involved and will impact not only the students currently attending the school, in addition to those who were planning to attend for the 2025-2026 school year, but also their families and our community. We are committed to working closely with the administration at CHPA to make the transition for students and families as smooth and supportive as possible, including supporting families in making their school choice selections. In the coming days, we will be sending communications to all affected families. In the meantime, families are also encouraged to call our Student Support Department at 719-253-6014 or to visit the D60 website for more information about our schools and available programming. Families are also always welcomed and encouraged to visit our schools to talk to the principals and staff personally. -A District 60 Spokesperson

