Future for Chavez Huerta in limbo following Colorado Board of Education decision

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Board of Education says they have upheld a decision by Pueblo District 60 to not renew its contract with Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy.

The decision follows a lengthy saga and dispute between the charter school and the school district.

In January, the D60 school board made a decision not to renew its charter agreement with Chavez Huerta.

District leaders told KRDO13 that the school was one of the lowest-performing in the district, and also faced high staff turnover and lower enrollment. The district also cited improper fiscal management and failing to provide timely and accurate financial documents, according to the state board of education.

However, the school hoped to maintain charter status, though this time through the Colorado Charter School Institute, not D60. In April, D60 denied that request, saying they did not want a charter within the boundaries of District 60 to not be under District 60 rule.

The future of Chavez Huerta seems to be in limbo for now. Chalkbeat is reporting the school will now be forced to close. KRDO13 reached out to the school's lawyer, who said he could not confirm or deny whether the school would be closing. He did share the following statement:

"While we are disappointed, Chavez Huerta respects and acknowledges the decision of the Colorado Board of Education. Chavez Huerta is exploring all options and remains committed to servicing the educational needs of its students and the youth of Pueblo." -Fred Segura, representing Chavez Huerta

The contract between Chavez Huerta and D60 expires on June 30, according to state officials.