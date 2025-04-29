D60 votes against releasing Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy to get charter status

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - At the Pueblo School District 60 board meeting on Monday night, the board voted 3-2 against releasing the K-12 academy to get charter status through the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI).

Back in January, the D60 school board made a decision not to renew its charter agreement with Chavez Huerta.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D60 recommends to not renew charter contract for Chavez Huerta Prep Academy; leaders shocked



In the board meeting Monday night, members who voted not to release the academy said they did not want a charter within the boundaries of District 60 to not be under District 60 rule.

The decision by District 60 puts Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) in a tough spot to regain that charter status for the next school year, but the executive director tells KRDO13 he still has hope.

"These are all of our kids, and we're trying to provide them with education, but sometimes the district just doesn't have what these families are looking for. But they have that choice. They can come to our school and they can discover and they can learn and they can be part of this environment that really, again, promotes the Hispanic culture in the Hispanic way of living, versus what we're looking at, where maybe some of the District 60 schools don't have that," said Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy Executive Director, Fred Segura, "But what District 60's decision was yesterday is they're taking away that choice. They're taking away that option for parents and forcing them to say no. Public school is the right way to do it, and this is the way you need to follow. And that's just not right."

Fred Segura says the cultural hub offered at Chavez Huerta can't be found at any other District 60 school.

"It's that cultural essence. It's that Hispanic upbringing and that Hispanic culture that we really promote and we really, our students just find so much comfort with," explained Segura.

With a mariachi program and plans to create a Spanish and English immersion class, he says they'll continue fighting.

District 60 declined to comment Tuesday.

The CHPA appeal is set to be heard by the Colorado Board of Education on May 15th.

If the state does not overturn District 60's decision, next school year, Chavez Huerta could open as a private school or a contracted school with D60's permission.