Fort Carson soldier tied to underground nightclub bust released on bond

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, a Fort Carson soldier who is accused of dealing cocaine and working security at an underground nightclub, has been released on bond, according to court records.

The club, dubbed "Warike" was reportedly operating illegally. Multiple federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raided the club.

According to ICE, 104 undocumented immigrants were detained; 18 were subject to a final order of removal, and 14 had previous criminal histories.

Federal agents allege that Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez dealt drugs and worked at the after-hours club. According to a Fort Carson official, Staff Sergeant Orona-Rodriguez had been a member of the military for more than 8 years. He was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Court documents show that Orona-Rodriguez will be living in a halfway house and submit to urinalysis testing. He will have GPS monitoring and must be back at the halfway house from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.