ICE: 18 people from Colorado Springs DEA raid are now subject to final order for removal 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released new details in the DEA-led raid on an underground Colorado Springs nightclub.

On April 28, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an operation at a club called "Warike." The DEA said they had investigated this club for months. Ultimately, the raid enlisted the help of several federal and local agencies, including ICE.

According to ICE, 104 undocumented immigrants were detained. ICE said the club had a troubling long-running history, with multiple calls made to law enforcement, including for things like shootings and felony assualts.

ICE said the 104 detained were for varying countries, including Guatemala, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, Chile, and Honduras.

Of the 104, ICE says 18 were subject to a final order of removal; 14 had previous criminal histories.

According to ICE, the undocumented immigrants with previous criminal histories include:

An arrest for theft of $100,000‐$1,000,000 and assault, drugging a victim

A suspected member of the Sinaloa Cartel

A person suspected of being a drug distributor for the Sinaloa Cartel

A conviction for dangerous drug possession and heroin smuggling

A person part of a criminal organization tied to credit card skimming, fuel theft, and illegal marijuana grow

Someone with an active criminal case for robbery, harassment, and theft

A previous conviction for marijuana possession

A previous conviction for assault

Seven undocumented immigrants with previous DUI convictions

Someone who attempted to smuggle 41g of methamphetamine into ICE custody by concealing it in a body cavity

ICE says during the raid, 12 firearms were seized, along with multiple types of illicit drugs, including cocaine, pink cocaine (tusi), and methamphetamine.

The DEA did not released information of any new charges for undocumented immigrants that stemmed from the raid. KRDO13 reached out to see if there were any new charges, and the DEA did not respond.

Meanwhile, a Fort Carson soldier was arrested during the raid. He is accused of selling drugs and working as security at the club while assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing cocaine.