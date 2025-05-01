Fort Carson soldier arrested on federal cocaine distribution charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Denver office says a soldier at Fort Carson is now facing federal charges related to distributing cocaine.

According to FBI Denver, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday by special agents.

Fort Carson officials have confirmed to KRDO13 that Orona-Rodriguez is indeed a Fort Carson soldier.

“We are aware the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of Army CID, took a Fort Carson Soldier into custody," a Fort Carson official said in a statement to KRDO13 Thursday morning. "We will continue to cooperate with all agencies involved."

According to a Fort Carson official, Staff Sergeant Orona-Rodriguez has been a member of the military for more than 8 years. He was presently assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

His record shows he received the following awards:

Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device

x2 Army Commendation Medal

x10 Army Achievement Medal

x3 Certificate of Achievement

Meritorious Unit Commendation

KRDO13 is working to investigate whether these charges are related to the raid of a Colorado Springs underground nightclub over the weekend. A spokesperson for Fort Carson previously confirmed to ABC News that there were over a dozen active-duty Fort Carson soldiers on scene at the time of the raid.

