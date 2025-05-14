Woodland Park Councilmember resigns following recall, amid turbulent year for city leadership

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Woodland Park City Councilmember Carrol Harvey has resigned following a recall process. Her resignation comes amid a turbulent year for Woodland Park leadership, during which several recall efforts have been put forward.

Petitioners told KRDO13 back in April that they're frustrated that City Council voted to remove a 1.09% sales tax that went to the Woodland Park School District (WPSD). Council voted to repeal the tax earlier this year in a special session, saying that they had questions about where and how the money was being used.

Following that meeting in March, Councilmember Teri Baldwin resigned immediately. During that same time, WPSD Superintendent Ken Witt abruptly resigned. WPSD Chief Financial Officer Jack Bay had previously resigned less than a month earlier.

Three petitions to recall councilmembers were submitted to the City Clerk of Woodland Park for Steve Smith, Jeffery Geer, and Carrol Harvey at the end of April. These petitions were submitted by Jeffrey Cole, Richard Caviness, and Warren Dickenson. However, on May 6, 2025, Woodland Park City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said she could not certify enough signatures to move forward with the recall petitions for Smith or Greer. Harvey's petition was deemed sufficient and moved onto the next steps of the recall process, leading to her resignation on May 13, 2025.

The day prior, the City Clerk affirmed that another recall effort lead by Cole, Caviness, and Dickenson regarding the recall of Mayor Pro-Tem Catherine Nakai was deemed insufficient.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the community by providing my experience and expertise to the incoming City Council in 2024," Harvey said in a statement. "At this point in time, I believe all Council members, including the latest appointee, are prepared to govern with confidence and care for our city."

