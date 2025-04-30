Woodland Park residents submit petition to recall city council members

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Three petitions to recall council members have been submitted to the City Clerk of Woodland Park.

The petitions with hundreds of signatures are to recall councilmembers Steve Smith, Jeffery Geer, and Carrol Harvey.

Readers may remember the about-face the council made in March regarding a 1.09% sales tax that helped to fund the Woodland Park School District (WPSD). In less than a week, the council went from leaving the tax alone to holding an emergency meeting to repeal the tax.

PAST COVERAGE: Woodland Park City Council votes to repeal sales tax that provides millions to its school district

Residents KRDO13 spoke with say this was the catalyst to recall the council. Petitioners tell KRDO13 the goal is to have people who represent the community sit on the council.



But a councilmember KRDO13 spoke with says that's all he does, saying his constituents wanted him to repeal the tax and that they've thanked him since for doing so.

In November 2024, nearly 60% of voters said no to repealing the sales tax that provided millions in funds to the district. So, petitioners gathered hundreds of signatures to try and replace council members. Those leading the charge shared this statement with KRDO13:

We are excited to have turned in the first three petitions and looking forward to their validation. We will be turning in the petitions for Katherine Nakai soon as well. The support to recall this council has been amazing and we are looking forward to voting in a council that listens to, and represents the majority of Woodland Park residents. Warren Dickenson, petitioner

The Woodland Park City Clerk is working to verify the signatures submitted. If all the signatures necessary are verified, the city clerk says a recall election will likely be held in July.

KRDO13 asked Councilmember Smith if he still stands by his decision with the petition to oust him from the council.

"I definitely do. We did what was right because that's what the community wanted us to do," stated Councilmember Smith.

He says the community put him in this position and that he only works to represent them. He says he has no agendas or alterier motives, instead he said he simply works to represent those in the community.

"I'm not political. I have no religious agendas. The only agenda I have is what's best for our community and what they tell me to do," explained Smith.

So Councilmember Smith says he stands by his decision, and he is open to the recall effort. He says he has full belief that the community has his back just as much as he says he has theirs.

"Let them try. I'm not worried. Because if I do get the recall, maybe I should just run in November for the board of education," said Smith.

We reached out to both Councilmembers Geer and Harvey about the recall petition. Councilmember Geer said he has no comment at this time pending the certification of the signatures. He says he will comment when that process is complete. Councilor Harvey has yet to respond as of Wednesday night.

Per Colorado State Statute, the city clerk will have the signatures verified by Tuesday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at the latest.

We also reached out to WPSD to see how the repeal of the sales tax has impacted the district.