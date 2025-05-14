Healthy Colorado: Doctor explains longer allergy season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Allergy season is in full swing. And you're not alone if you think it's starting earlier this year. Doctors explain why changes to our climate and cleaning habits play a role.

"Our allergy season lasts longer," says Dr. Mark Montano, medical director of CareNow Urgent Care Denver. "It starts earlier in the spring and goes later in the fall."

Temperatures rise and more is in bloom, meaning pollinators stick around.

"If I am allergic to trees, I'm going to have more of those symptoms early in the year," says Dr. Montano. "If I am grasses, that may be the middle summer months, so June/July. And then if I am more mold and things like that I am usually be more towards the end. So everybody has their own pattern."

Dr. Montano says more than a quarter of adults and about 1 in 4 children experience seasonal allergies in the United States. And some studies show problems lie with our clean way of life compared to the 80s and 90s.

"Our environment is a little more sanitized so we are not exposed to those at an early age," Dr. Montano. "So they are not part of natural environment so then when we see them as we get older they are causing problems."

But there are ways to manage your symptoms. Dr. Montano says to keep pollen out when you're inside by shutting doors and windows. Make sure your HVAC system has a clean filter. Dust your house and wash your hands frequently. When in doubt, don't go out! Consider allergy meds if things get worse.

"Generally, we are going to recommend nasal steroids, antihistamine, maybe even nasal antihistamine," says Dr. Montano.