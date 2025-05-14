EPSO: Colorado Springs homeless community tapping into light poles to power TVs and stereos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that some people who are homeless have been illegally tapping into I-25 light poles to power recreational household items.

According to the sheriff's office, they have found evidence of people using televisions and stereo equipment below overpasses.

Photos shared by EPSO show what appears to be jumper cables used to tap into one pole.

Source: EPSO

The sheriff's office says they found one example on Tuesday. EPSO says their department, along with the Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Department of Transportation, were working on a restoration project under I-25 north of the Woodmen Road exit.

Before their cleanup efforts, EPSO says they posted notices, alerting the people living there that they would need to leave, and they say they were offered support services. Later, EPSO arrived in person and said there was only one person there, and they left voluntarily.

At the location, deputies say they found televisions, stereos, but also 20 shopping carts, bicycle frames, and "a significant amount of drug paraphernalia."