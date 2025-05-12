Peak Vista offering free breast cancer screenings, support services in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Catching breast cancer early can make all the difference—and that starts with access to screenings, reliable information and support.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., impacting 1 in 8 women over the course of their lifetime. While screening for breast cancer can't prevent the disease, it can detect it earlier—when treatment is more effective and the chances of survival are highest.

On Saturday, May 17, Peak Vista Community Health Centers is ensuring women in Colorado Springs have reliable access to these vital screenings through a Breast Cancer Community Resources Fair.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Women's Health Center on 225 S. Union Blvd., is free and open to the public. It will feature a dozen different exhibitors that provide breast cancer screenings, preventative care and support for those living with breast cancer.

According to Peak Vista, women's health providers will be at the fair to answer any questions community members have about breast cancer or screenings. Staff from Peak Vista’s Women’s Wellness Connection program – which provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings – will also be in attendance.

“Most people don’t know the wealth of services – affordable and accessible services – we have here,” Colt Corman, senior vice president of health center programs at Peak Vista, said. “Everyone we reached out to was excited about the project. We’re all working toward the same goal: a healthy Colorado. Getting us all in the same room, talking to our community, is a great way to educate and equip people on their individual journeys.”

The event is funded by Legacy Race Battling Breast Cancer, a nonprofit in the Pikes Peak region dedicated to raising funds to support those with breast cancer.

You can view a full list of the exhibitors that will be in attendance here.

