Confession by man in Salida leads to arrest in decapitation cold case

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man walked into a police station roughly 13 years after a murder and has reportedly cracked open a Texas cold case with a confession.

According to the Salida Police Department, Winston Cole Wright walked into the their offices on Sunday, May 4. Police said he began to disclose information, which police confirmed was tied to a 2012 homicide out of Beeville, Texas.

The Beeville Police Department says Trueman Eugene Brown was killed on December 19, 2012. They say Wright was their main suspect, but at the time they had insufficient evidence, and he moved away to Colorado.

Beeville Police told ABC affiliate KIII that Wright confessed to decapitating Brown when he spoke with police in Colorado last Sunday.

KIII spoke to one woman who knew the victim, who said the break in the case was "the best news that (she had) heard in 13 years." The woman, Lucille Gonzalez, told the station that she believed the murder may have been over $100-worth of pain pills.

According to the Beeville Police Department, Wright is being held on a $1 million bond as he awaits extradition to Texas.