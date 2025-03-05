Trump’s DOJ to review Tina Peters’ conviction in Colorado election tampering case

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it would be reviewing the prosecution of Tina Peters, the former Mesa County election clerk who was convicted for tampering with Colorado voting machines following the 2020 election.

Just last year, Peters was sentenced to serve nine years behind bars after being found guilty for her involvement in a data-breach scheme aimed at proving widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. She is currently incarcerated at the Larimer County Detention Center.

But in a highly unorthodox move, DOJ officials are now asking a federal judge to consider releasing her from the state prison.

On Monday, the Justice Department filed a statement detailing that "reasonable concerns" had been raised about various aspects of her case – and that the department is now reviewing her prosecution in a search for "abuses of the criminal justice process."

In particular, the department said it will be looking at whether the state prosecution against Peters was motivated against her and “oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice," the filing read.

According to our Denver news partners, some Republican state leaders are asking the Trump administration to withhold federal funding from Colorado to pressure Gov. Jared Polis into pardoning Peters. Since she was convicted on state charges, Peters can't be pardoned by Trump.

The governor's office sidestepped questions from our Denver affiliates last week about a potential pardon, but a spokesperson did confirm Peters has not yet applied for a pardon.