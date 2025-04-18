UCCS shooter sentenced in separate case for assaulting deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has confirmed that Nicholas Jordan, the man who shot and killed two people at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS), has pleaded guilty to additional charges.

On Wednesday, Jordan was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said that two days later, he pleaded guilty to a separate case and now faces a two-year sentence, which will run concurrently with his life sentences.

That second case stems from when Jordan was incarcerated. On March 20, 2024, Jordan assaulted an El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to court documents.

Court documents claimed Jordan punched a deputy several times before other officers could pull Jordan away. Jordan claimed that he punched the deputy because the deputy wouldn't give him cleaning supplies or call a cleaning crew for what Jordan claims was fecal matter on the floor of the cell from his cellmate.

The district attorney's office says Jordan pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.