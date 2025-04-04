Colorado Springs detectives say three arrests are linked to dozens of crimes around the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police have arrested three suspects in connection with a pattern of smash and grab robberies across the city.

Kika Kush, a Medical Marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs, says they're lucky their doors are open after a devastating burglary that happened back in November of last year. Now, three suspects have been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from their store and numerous other marijuana dispensaries and gun shops across the state.

The suspects, Devin Mulanix and Xavior Patti, are facing charges for 39 separate criminal incidents, including vehicle theft, smash-and-grab burglaries, and ATM robberies. Police also have arrested a juvenile suspect and have a warrant out for the arrest of 19-year-old Truziah Gray, who they say is on the loose.

Detectives say they believe the four men operated together to commit crimes across numerous counties statewide.

"One key piece of evidence was a specific stolen vehicle that they used," Detective Flynn with Colorado Springs Police said. "They did steal a car up in the Denver area and then used the same vehicle throughout a series of offenses over the course of about a month, and it wasn't recovered until almost three months after it was stolen."

They also say it was thanks to cooperation from dispensaries like Kika Kush that they were able to gather evidence.

"The dispensary owners were really cooperative, and they had really good surveillance video, actually," Detective Case with Colorado Springs Police said. "So they were helpful in doing follow-up interviews and then getting us all the surveillance we needed ... some clothing that matched up consistently across a lot of the cases."

Meanwhile, Kika Kush says they dealt with tens of thousands of dollars in damages from the two burglaries. They say they hope whoever is guilty is held accountable.

"[Police are] their best to to make sure that these these people are held accountable for it, so that they don't just go out there and do it again" Mackenzie Weider with Kika Kush said.