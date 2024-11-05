Suspects ram vehicle into Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary before stealing merchandise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Three suspects are on the run this morning after ramming a car into a Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary and stealing merchandise in the latest of a series of smash-and-grabs in the area.

Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a burglary at Kika Kush in the 3800 block of North Nevada Ave just before 2:50 Tuesday morning.

There, officers learned from surveillance footage that three individuals rammed a vehicle into the front of the building multiple times before running into the store and stealing an unknown amount of merchandise.

Police said the three suspects were wearing dark colored hoodies and face coverings, and fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Burglary Unit are now assisting in the investigation.

By KRDO13's count, there have been over 30 smash-and-grabs in Colorado Springs in 2024 alone, with most of these crimes occurring at smoke shops, pawn stores or gun shops.

