Pueblo County Health Department launches Measles Hotline

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced that an unvaccinated Pueblo adult had contracted measles.

The CDPHE said the adult had recently traveled to a location in Mexico where there were known measles outbreaks. This person also worked five days at the Southwest Deli and Cafe from March 17 to 21, according to the Pueblo Health Department.

After the news broke statewide on Monday, health officials said they saw an increased call volume with questions about measles on Tuesday. Anyone with questions is now encouraged to call the new Measles Hotline at (719) 583-4446.

According to the Pueblo Health Department, the hotline has information on things like symptoms, vaccines and is available in English or Spanish. The hotline also includes a section for provider questions.

You can find more information on measles from the Pueblo County Health Department.