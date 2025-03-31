Pueblo resident contracts measles, marking first case in Colorado since 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), an unvaccinated Pueblo adult has contracted a case of measles. The adult had recently traveled to a location in Mexico with known measles outbreaks.

Because the disease is highly contagious, state health officials are alerting the public about that person's travels, since contracting the illness. Those known locations at this time include:

Southwest Deli and Cafe, 1873 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Monday, March 17

Tuesday, March 18

Wednesday, March 19

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Southern Colorado Clinic, 109 South Burlington Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Saturday, March 22, 3:30 - 6 p.m.

If you also visited those locations, CDPHE recommends that you monitor your symptoms for 21 days and contact your health provider -- by phone -- if you develop any of these symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that typically starts several days after exposure on the face and spreads. More information about measles can be found on the CDC website.