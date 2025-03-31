Pueblo resident contracts measles, marking first case in Colorado since 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), an unvaccinated Pueblo adult has contracted a case of measles. The adult had recently traveled to a location in Mexico with known measles outbreaks.
Because the disease is highly contagious, state health officials are alerting the public about that person's travels, since contracting the illness. Those known locations at this time include:
Southwest Deli and Cafe, 1873 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005
- Monday, March 17
- Tuesday, March 18
- Wednesday, March 19
- Thursday, March 20
- Friday, March 21
Southern Colorado Clinic, 109 South Burlington Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007
- Saturday, March 22, 3:30 - 6 p.m.
If you also visited those locations, CDPHE recommends that you monitor your symptoms for 21 days and contact your health provider -- by phone -- if you develop any of these symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that typically starts several days after exposure on the face and spreads. More information about measles can be found on the CDC website.