Cañon City man accused of pushing his car into the Arkansas River and assaulting someone

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department says they've arrested a man after he allegedly pushed his car into the Arkansas River.

Police say they got a report on Monday morning about a car in the river, and shortly after got another call about a disturbance at the train depot.

The department says Tye Dudley, 39, allegedly pushed his car into the river and then was involved in the disturbance.

Police say Dudley was arrested on assault charges, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. They say it's likely more charges are coming for allegedly pushing his car into the river.