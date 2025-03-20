Fremont County man accused of poisoning six chihuahua puppies with antifreeze

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after allegedly poisoning six puppies.

According to the sheriff's office, John Kessler, 50, poisoned six little chihuahuas with antifreeze. Deputies say they got a tip, and when they arrived at the property, they found an additional dog which was extremely emaciated. Deputies say they also found antifreeze in his kitchen.

Kessler was arrested for six counts of cruelty to animals, and one count of cruelty to animals: neglect.

The sheriff says a few of the puppies were lethargic, but he hopes they will be okay. They were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic.