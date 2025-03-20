Skip to Content
News

Fremont County man accused of poisoning six chihuahua puppies with antifreeze

Fremont County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 3:05 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after allegedly poisoning six puppies.

According to the sheriff's office, John Kessler, 50, poisoned six little chihuahuas with antifreeze. Deputies say they got a tip, and when they arrived at the property, they found an additional dog which was extremely emaciated. Deputies say they also found antifreeze in his kitchen.

Kessler was arrested for six counts of cruelty to animals, and one count of cruelty to animals: neglect.

The sheriff says a few of the puppies were lethargic, but he hopes they will be okay. They were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content