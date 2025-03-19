Pueblo County D70 Board of Education demands stronger crime laws

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County School District 70 Board of Education has released a statement demanding stronger crime laws "for the safety of our children."

The statement from Board of Education Treasurer, Chris DeLuca was released Wednesday, March 19.

The statement says the Pueblo County School District #70 Board of Education is "outraged by the recent surge in violent crime" that has gripped the community, and that they "cannot stand idly by while our streets become battlegrounds and our schools are overshadowed by fear."

The statement goes on to say that the Board is "fed up" with soft-on-crime laws and that lenient policies have failed the community and put children at risk.

The statement also mentions the Pueblo Police Department officers who shot in the line of duty just the night before, on March 18. The Board said they are praying for the officers and appreciate their courage and dedication to the community.

The statement can be read in full below.

"The Pueblo County School District #70 Board of Education is outraged by the recent surge in violent crime that has gripped our beloved community. Our hearts ache for the families and individuals who have been affected by this senseless violence. We cannot stand idly by while our streets become battlegrounds and our schools are overshadowed by fear.

Our children deserve better. They deserve to grow up in a community where they can walk to school without looking over their shoulders, where they can play in parks without the threat of violence, and where they can focus on their education without the constant worry of crime. It is our duty as educators and community leaders to ensure that our schools are sanctuaries of learning and growth.

We are fed up with laws that are soft on crime. These lenient policies have failed our community and put our children at risk. It is time for a change. We demand stronger crime laws that will protect our families and restore safety to our neighborhoods. The safety of our students is non-negotiable, and we will not rest until our community is safe once again.

We are also praying for the three brave officers from the Pueblo Police Department who were injured in the line of duty. Their courage and dedication to protecting our community are deeply appreciated, and we wish them a swift and full recovery.

As a district, we are committed to enhancing security measures within our schools and strengthening our partnership with local law enforcement. We believe that a collaborative approach is essential to ensuring the safety of our students and staff. We call for the adoption of new laws that empower law enforcement and district attorneys to effectively do the jobs we elect them to do. It is imperative that they have the tools and support necessary to combat crime and protect our community.

We call on local and state lawmakers to take immediate and decisive action. We urge our fellow community members to join us in this fight for a safer Pueblo. Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can reclaim our streets and build a brighter future for our children."