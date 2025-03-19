CO-83 northbound closed due to weather and safety concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says northbound CO-83 is closed due to safety concerns.

KRDO13 is working to find out if southbound is also closed since much of CO-83 is only a two-lane road. For now, CDOT maps indicate the closure is only northbound.

The closure runs from Walker Road in Franktown all the way to Palmer Divide Avenue in Black Forest.

CO-83 isn't the only highway facing closures and delays. As of 7:20 a.m., I-25 northbound had two lanes closed due to a rollover crash near Woodman.

Icy conditions also closed US-24 between Constitution Avenue to the town of Limon on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, CO-94 is closed in both directions between Log Road and County Road 901 in Ellicott according to CDOT.