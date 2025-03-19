Skip to Content
Rollover crash on northbound I-25 at Woodmen Road Exit closes two right lanes

KRDO, CDOT
today at 7:43 AM
UPDATE 7:40 A.M.: CDOT maps are showing lanes have reopened to traffic.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one car has rolled over on northbound I-25 near the Woodmen Road exit.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps are showing that two right lanes are closed.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the crash occurred at the off-ramp exit and that the car involved is a red Mazda.

We have a crew en route to the scene. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

