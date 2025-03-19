Icy conditions, strong winds again close US 24 east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Wind-driven snow that fell Tuesday night has turned into ice and led to the closure of US 24 between Constitution Avenue, east to the town of Limon.

Some local traffic is being allowed to travel westbound into Colorado Springs but only snowplows and emergency vehicles are permitted to travel east.

Several semi-trucks have lined up behind the the roadblock at Constitution, waiting for the earliest opportunity to continue.

A Colorado Department of Transportation employee at the roadblock described travel conditions as "a mess," with cars and trucks stuck along the highway.

This is the third storm this wimter that has forced the closure of this same stretch of US 24.

