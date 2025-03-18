Woman accused of stealing $123,000 from Little League fails to show up for court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -A former Little League treasurer accused of stealing $123,000 from a Colorado Springs Little League was a no-show in El Paso County court Tuesday morning.

Michele Gorr was due for a plea hearing that had already been rescheduled from last month. Gorr's attorney, Patricia Perello, asked the judge to delay the bench warrant, however, the judge denied the request.

The judge did note that if Gorr showed up for the 2:00 p.m. docket on Tuesday, the matter "could be resolved."

Perello told the court that she was "shocked by this."

KRDO13 reached out to Parello for comment and has not yet heard back.

Michele Gorr was charged with money laundering and theft in October, accused of stealing money from the Academy Little League where she was a long-time volunteer treasurer. According to court documents, Gorr spent the money on shopping and travel before trying to launder the money through her employer where she was a controller for a large company.

Gorr agreed to sit down with KRDO13 Investigates' Josh Helmuth regarding the case but changed her mind the night before her last court date. She was featured in Helmuth's investigative piece, Little League's Big Problem, revealing the widespread fraud allegations within Colorado Little Leagues.