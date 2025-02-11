Former treasurer accused of stealing $123K from Colo. Springs Little League for shopping spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman from Colorado Springs is accused of stealing more than $123,000 from a local Little League, allegedly using that money for shopping, travel, and legal bills. She is also accused of trying to launder that money through her employer where she was a controller for a large company.

Michele Gorr appeared in El Paso County court Tuesday morning on money laundering and theft charges. According to arrest documents, the alleged theft went on for a year and a half before it was discovered in December 2023.

Gorr was a volunteer treasurer for the Academy Little League in Colorado Springs until money disappeared under her watch. Court documents allege Gorr used the money at Old Navy, Target, Southwest Airlines, LuLuLemon, and Kate Spade Outlet-- just to name a few. However, a majority of the money went directly into her PayPal account, according to investigators.

Notably, the documents say Gorr admitted to using the league’s bank account for personal reasons, saying she needed money for legal bills while going through a “contentious divorce.”

Gorr agreed to sit down with KRDO13’s Josh Helmuth before her court appearance on Tuesday, but she changed her mind Monday morning.

Prior to the court appearance, KRDO13 Investigates texted and emailed Gorr questions. She responded with a lengthy email insinuating an "alcohol problem” played a role in the theft, also noting her divorce.

KRDO13’s Josh Helmuth was able to catch her leaving court Tuesday morning to ask her at least a couple of those unanswered questions, including where the money went, and if Gorr has anything to say to the parents and kids of the Academy Little League.

Gorr stayed silent. Her attorney, Patricia Perello, responded several times, “No comment.”

KRDO13 Investigates also met with Jacob Larkee on Tuesday. He’s the new Academy Little League president. According to arrest documents, Larkee is the one who discovered the missing money after inheriting the league in 2023, turning Gorr into the police.

“It can jeopardize the entire existence of the league,” said Larkee regarding the suspicion of fraud within any Little League.

He didn’t want to comment on the case against Gorr but did note that it’s as hard as ever to find good volunteers to set up proper checks and balances within a Little League.

“You end up with, sometimes, a group of just a couple of people that control a lot of things within a league and that’s when that financial accountability and transparency can start to erode,” said Larkey.

Larkee tells KRDO13 Investigates there is an entire new board with the Academy Little League. He also says the Little League’s crime insurance has recouped some of the losses from the alleged theft. He adds that he’s worked hard to add all of Little League’s recommended checks and balances to his league since he’s taken over.

Initially a plea hearing, Tuesday’s court appearance was changed to a continuance. Gorr’s next date for her plea hearing is set for March 18.

KRDO13 will air a full investigative piece regarding widespread concern within Little League in Colorado on Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m.