DANGEROUS WINDS: At least five vehicles overturned on I-25 near Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) - High winds have led to dangerous road conditions for high-profile vehicles on I-25 near Walsenburg.

A KRDO13 reporter is in the area and says he saw at least five overturned vehicles in a roughly 2.5-mile stretch near Exit 52.

KRDO13 first reported an overturned semi earlier on Tuesday afternoon. New photos show some other impacted vehicles such as pickup trucks towing trailers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has issued high wind restrictions for a large portion of I-25. The restrictions run along I-25 from Pueblo all the way to Trinidad, specifically from mile points 18 to 94.

Slower speeds are advised for everyone, though a particular risk is posed for high-profile vehicles like semis.

Vehicles that are, or are carrying, more than 10,000 pounds could be stopped by law enforcement. That also applies to vehicles taller than 13 feet 6 inches, according to CDOT.

In eastern parts of the state, officials are also warning of low visibility due to dust. The National Weather Service says Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 96 are most likely to be impacted. Wind gusts up to 55 to 70 miles per hour could reduce visibility down to half a mile.