Semi overturned on I-25 northbound near Exit 52 in Walsenburg; Area under high wind restrictions

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One right lane is closed on I-25 northbound due to a crash near Exit 52 in Walsenburg, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). A KRDO13 viewer reported seeing an overturned semi in the area, and CDOT cameras appear to show the same.

Source: CDOT

While CDOT maps don't specify the cause of the crash, high winds have been reported in the area.

There are high wind restrictions in place for I-25 running south of Pueblo to the state line, according to CDOT.

Specifically, warnings are in place between mile points 18 and 94.

Slower speeds are advised for everyone, though a particular risk is posed for high-profile vehicles like semis.

Vehicles that are, or are carrying, more than 10,000 pounds could be stopped. That also applies to vehicles taller than 13 feet 6 inches, according to CDOT.

In eastern parts of the state, officials are also warning of low visibility due to dust. The National Weather Service says Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 96 are most likely to be impacted. Wind gusts up to 55 to 70 miles per hour could reduce visibility down to half a mile.