Poor road visibility possible in eastern portions of Pueblo County due to dust

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for poor visibility Tuesday due to heavy winds.

From now until 7 p.m., gusts are expected to kick up dust and debris in eastern areas of Pueblo County.

The National Weather Service says Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 96 are most likely to be impacted. Wind gusts up to 55 to 70 miles per hour could reduce visibility down to half a mile.

