Colorado Springs passenger recounts chaos of flight emergency landing and plane fire at DIA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One passenger who was amongst the over 170 that were evacuated off of an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport (DIA) after it's engine caught fire is sharing exclusively with KRDO13 the details of what led up to the chaotic scene that gathered national attention. Federal agencies say they are now investigating the incident.

American Airlines Flight 1006 took off from Colorado Springs Airport (COS) just before 5 p.m. on Thursday and was headed to Dallas-Fort Worth when it diverted to DIA as "vibrations" could be felt throughout the plane.

The NTSB sent KRDO13 a statement that said they have two investigators with expertise in commercial aircraft and powerplants on scene at DIA today. Those investigators will begin the process of documenting and examining the aircraft, conducting witness and crew interviews, and obtaining other data that could contain information relevant to the investigation.

They stated a preliminary report would be available within 30 days, however, a probable cause of the event would be included in a final report, which is expected in one to two years.

A Colorado Springs Airport spokesperson told KRDO13 that the decision to detour to DIA, instead of circling back to COS, is a decision made between the pilot, the airline, and air traffic control.

Sara Coddington, a Colorado Springs native who was one of 172 passengers on board, spoke exclusively with KRDO13 on Thursday, explaining the chain of events.

"They thought it was turbulence, but it was actually the the engine failure of that section...where I was sitting, it was, you know, noticeably more shaky," explained Sara Coddington, a Colorado Springs resident who spoke exclusively with KRDO13.

She says that the vibrations came in waves but didn't intensify as they kept flying toward DIA. Upon arrival, the plane was being taxied to a gate, before passengers noticed a fire breaking out through their windows.

"It happened so fast, it was like, you know, we landed [and] all of a sudden, people started screaming fire. And then the smoke just came really fast. It came really fast," said Coddington.

The Colorado Springs native says white smoke began to form inside the cabin, making it hard to even see in front of you. She said it was different from the black smoke which was quickly billowing across the tarmac outside.

Minutes later, as panic began to grow, Coddington said that flight crews went to open the front entrance door to the plane; however, with the cabin still being sealed, the influx of oxygen was drawing the flames inside, so they shut the door.

Instead, Coddington says she exited down an emergency slide through the back of the plane, since she was seated more towards the rear of the plane, however, dozens more could be seen walking out onto the wing of the aircraft.

A statement from Denver International Airport said 12 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"It was pretty extreme. I mean, I saw a Mom had to jump off carrying a baby on her belly, you know, like a five-month-old," explained Coddington, who watched from the ground. "There was another dog situation, you know, that they grabbed their dog and jumped off."

Coddington explained that those who were on the plane wing were instructed to hop onto the motorized luggage carriers from the tarmac, which were brought next to the wing, in order to get them to the ground.

"The response, though, as far as the ambulance and all that and the medical was amazing," she added.

As for the aftermath. Coddington says passengers were given water and peanuts, and eventually pizza and Chic Fil A were ordered by American Airlines, however she didn't know where that food was delivered, and was more focused on her flight to get to Austin, TX, in order to get to Dallas, for a cruise she has next week.

Coddington said her flight was delayed multiple times, ultimately for as late as 2:30 a.m. She spoke with KRDO13 over a Zoom call in Austin.

American Airlines says they're now in the process of contacting all the passengers to offer trip credit and airline miles, as well as wellness phone calls to see how they're doing.

One passenger, who was in the hospital this morning, was sent an email from Customer Service offering $100 as a "small gesture to express our deep regret." They also showed a $12 food voucher from the airline, which also must be redeemed by March 15.