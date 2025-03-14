Passenger from flight that caught fire at DIA says they’re being offered $100 travel credit

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A passenger on the American Airlines flight out of Denver International Airport which caught fire on Thursday said the airline is offering her a $100 trip credit.

An email shared with KRDO13 appears to show American Airlines offering the trip credit "as a small gesture to express our deep regret."

The passenger who shared the email is currently in the hospital. Six passengers in total were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, an American Airlines spokesperson told CNN.

The flight was en route to Dallas from Colorado Springs when it was diverted just after 5 p.m. due to "engine vibrations," the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Officials said a fire erupted upon landing, forcing an evacuation. Video showed passengers on the plane's wing as they attempted to get out of the aircraft.

KRDO13 has reached out to American Airlines for comment. We will update this article if we hear back.