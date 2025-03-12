Stop stretching your shoulders! Here’s what actually works for stiff muscles

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — When your shoulders feel stiff, stretching might seem like the obvious answer. But in many cases, stretching is just a temporary fix rather than a real solution — and when it comes to the shoulders, stretching can even make things worse.

Understanding why your shoulders feel stiff is key to addressing the problem.

Instead of passive stretching, a more effective approach involves doing targeted mobility, strength and breathing exercises to correct muscle imbalances, improve joint stability and enhance overall function.

The reason your shoulders are stiff

The shoulder joint is the most mobile joint in the body, allowing for an extensive range of motion. But that mobility comes at a cost — it’s also the least stable joint.

Unlike the hip, which has a deep ball-and-socket structure for support, the shoulder’s shallow socket depends on a network of muscles, tendons and ligaments for stability. The scapula (shoulder blade), clavicle (collarbone) and humerus (upper arm bone) rely heavily on the coordination of muscles like the rotator cuff, trapezius, serratus anterior and deltoids to control movement and maintain joint integrity.

When the deep stabilizing muscles of the shoulder, such as the lower trapezius, serratus anterior and rotator cuff, aren’t firing properly, larger muscles such as the upper trapezius (located at the side of the neck and top of the back) and pectoralis major (upper chest) tend to take over. This creates excessive tension and poor joint positioning, leading to stiffness and discomfort.

These imbalances are common in people who spend long hours sitting at a desk, hunching over devices, or repeatedly performing overhead motions in sports or workouts.

Why stretching isn’t the answer

Stretching tight-feeling shoulders might provide temporary relief but doesn’t address the root cause. In fact, aggressive stretching can increase instability, putting more strain on the joint that can lead to pain and injury.

In my work with professional baseball teams over the past two decades, I’ve seen firsthand how well-intentioned stretching can sometimes do more harm than good. Years ago, many teams encouraged pitchers to perform the sleeper stretch — a position in which you lie on your side and use your top arm to push the bottom arm into internal rotation — to improve shoulder mobility. But over time, mobility experts realized this stretch was making the shoulder joint excessively loose and unstable, increasing injury risk rather than preventing it.

That shift in approach reinforced an important lesson: Instead of stretching shoulders, the focus should be on restoring proper muscle activation, optimizing alignment and enhancing movement patterns.

What actually works: A smarter approach to shoulder health

To effectively relieve shoulder stiffness and restore healthy function, you need a multifaceted approach that includes:

Targeted strength training to activate underused muscles and increase joint stability

Controlled mobility exercises to improve joint mechanics and reinforce proper movement patterns

Breathing techniques to enhance posture and alignment, and reduce compensatory tension

Here are four exercises that cover those bases and can be done as a stand-alone routine two to three times per week or incorporated into your regular workouts.

Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any new exercise program. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

Breathing bridge

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Hold a foam yoga block or rolled towel between your knees.

Place your hands on your lower ribs to monitor their movement: ribs moving inward on exhales and outward on inhales.

Exhale fully, engaging your core as your ribs move inward and your entire rib cage moves down toward your waist. At the end of the exhale, tuck your tailbone and lift your hips 3 to 4 inches off the floor, keeping your lower back flat.

Hold this position for five deep breaths, maintaining core and glute engagement.

Rest for 15 to 30 seconds and repeat for a total of two sets and 10 breaths.

Why it works: This positional breathing exercise improves deep core activation and breathing mechanics, helping to reduce compensatory tension in the shoulders that hinders mobility while optimizing rib cage positioning to stabilize the shoulder blades, collarbones and upper arm bones.

Scapular wall slides

Stand with your back against a wall, feet 6 to 8 inches away, knees slightly bent. Press your entire back and head against the wall. Engage your core to help keep your lower ribs down and lower back pressing into the wall.

Raise your arms to shoulder height, elbows bent at 90 degrees with back of hands, elbows and shoulders touching the wall.

Inhale as you slide your arms upward until maintaining contact becomes difficult.

Exhale as you return to the start position.

Although this exercise looks simple, maintaining all contact points, especially keeping your low back on the wall, can be quite challenging. Contact is more important than how much you move your arms.

Complete a total of five repetitions coordinated with your breath, focusing on drawing your lower ribs in, back and down with each exhale.

Do two to three sets, resting about 30 seconds in between.

Why it works: This mobility and stability exercise improves the function of the muscles that move and stabilize the shoulder blades, releasing compensatory tension in the front of the shoulders and chest to counteract slouching.

Tall kneeling kettlebell hold

Place a kettlebell weighing 5 to 20 pounds on the floor with a pad or folded towel in front of it.

Select an appropriate weight for your fitness level — nothing too heavy. Kneel on the pad so you have your back to the weight.

Your feet should be hip-width apart with your toes curled forward.

Sit back on your heels and reach behind you with both hands to grab the kettlebell handle.

Exhale as you engage your core and push your hips forward, lifting the kettlebell behind you as you rise into a tall kneeling position.

Keep your shoulders, ribs and hips stacked over your knees without arching your back. Hold the kettlebell with straight arms, keeping your shoulders open.

Maintain this posture for five deep breaths, using exhales to keep your rib cage down and inhales to expand your lower ribs.

Take a one- or two-minute break between repetitions, repeating one or two times.

Why it works: This strengthening exercise improves postural control and shoulder stability by creating a neutral, stacked position with the shoulders, rib cage and hips. The movement also serves as a positional breathing exercise that leverages breathwork to restore alignment and alleviate compensatory tension.

Double bent-knee twist with shoulder windmill

Lie on your right side with knees bent at 90 degrees in front of your hips, placing a yoga block or pillow between your knees.

Use a pad or pillow under your head to keep your neck aligned with your spine.

Extend both arms forward at shoulder height, palms together.

Inhale as you rotate your left arm in a circular motion overhead and then continuing down toward the floor behind you on your left side. Turn your head to follow the movement.

Rotate from your shoulder and the middle of your back, not your lower back.

Exhale and place your right hand on the outside of your left leg to help keep your lower body stable.

Hold for two breaths, then return to the start. Repeat one or two times before switching sides.

Why it works: This mobility exercise uses rotation to enhance shoulder range of motion and reduce compensatory tension.

If you’ve been stretching your shoulders to relieve stiffness but aren’t seeing results — or worse, are feeling more discomfort — it’s time to rethink your approach. By practicing the targeted strength, mobility and breathing exercises above, you can address the root causes of the tension, improve function and prevent future discomfort.

