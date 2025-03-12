Program brings seniors and kids together for crafts and fellowship in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several times a year, children from the Calvary United Methodist Church get to partner up with local seniors for crafts, food, and fellowship.

The preschoolers get to put their crafting skills to work and the seniors get the chance to interact with children. The event is part of the "Prime Timers" program.

The event usually takes place four times each year. For more information, visit the Calvary United Methodist Church.