Skip to Content
News

Program brings seniors and kids together for crafts and fellowship in Colorado Springs

By
New
today at 6:35 PM
Published 6:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several times a year, children from the Calvary United Methodist Church get to partner up with local seniors for crafts, food, and fellowship.

The preschoolers get to put their crafting skills to work and the seniors get the chance to interact with children. The event is part of the "Prime Timers" program.

The event usually takes place four times each year. For more information, visit the Calvary United Methodist Church.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content