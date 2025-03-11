Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of child abuse after report from school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says their school resource officers have arrested a 35-year-old man for child abuse. Ulysses Kropf-Castillo was booked into Pueblo County Jail, the sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, a District 70 employee at an unnamed elementary school made a report after noticing injuries on a 7-year-old child.

This is the second time this month that District 70 staff members have jumped into action as mandated reporters. Last week, a staff member at a different elementary school made a report after noticing a 6-year-old child with injuries.

READ MORE: Pueblo West couple arrested for alleged child abuse

"Pueblo County School District 70 takes all reports of child abuse seriously. The safety and wellbeing of our students are our highest priorities,” said District 70 Superintendent Ronda Rein in a release. “As

mandated reporters, all employees are required to report suspected abuse or neglect in accordance

with Colorado law. The district remains committed to protecting students and working with the

proper authorities to ensure their safety."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says this is the third child abuse arrest they've made in five days.

If you are concerned about a child's safety or well-being, you are urged to call the sheriff's office. Life-threatening situations should be called into 911. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says you can otherwise call the following numbers: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250; Pueblo Police

(719) 553-2502; Pueblo 24 Hour Reporting Line (719) 583-6901; Colorado Abuse Reporting Line 1-844-

264-5437.