Pueblo West couple arrested for alleged child abuse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The parents of a 6-year-old child in Pueblo have been arrested after staff at an elementary school noticed visible signs of abuse on the child, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

Ryson Ashley, 27, and Ashtan Ashley, 33, were arrested on Thursday, March 6 on charges of child abuse for knowingly or recklessly causing injury after a months-long investigation into the potential abuse of their child.

According to the sheriff's office, in October 2024, officials at an unidentified Pueblo West elementary school reported visible signs of abuse on their then 6-year-old child to authorities.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and has since been placed with the Department of Human Services, PCSO said.

After an extensive investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ryson and Ashtan

Ashley. The couple was arrested at their Pueblo West home Thursday and have since been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.