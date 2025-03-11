FBI warns of online crime groups targeting children through manipulation and blackmail

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning of a "sharp increase" in violent online crime groups that have been exploiting minors. One of the groups, according to the FBI, is called "764."

According to the FBI, the groups use blackmail or manipulation to coerce victims into recording themselves committing acts of self-harm, animal cruelty, sexually explicit acts, or suicide.

The FBI says the criminals do this for a variety of reasons. Some enjoy having a sense of control or a desire to cause fear. Others might be participating in an online group to find a sense of belonging, social status, or for sexual gratification.

Victims can vary across age groups and genders, though the FBI says young girls are most frequently targeted. They say most victims are between the ages of 9 and 17, though they have seen some victims as young as 9 years old.

Families be vigilant and look for the following warning signs, according to the FBI: