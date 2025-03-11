FBI warns of online crime groups targeting children through manipulation and blackmail
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning of a "sharp increase" in violent online crime groups that have been exploiting minors. One of the groups, according to the FBI, is called "764."
According to the FBI, the groups use blackmail or manipulation to coerce victims into recording themselves committing acts of self-harm, animal cruelty, sexually explicit acts, or suicide.
The FBI says the criminals do this for a variety of reasons. Some enjoy having a sense of control or a desire to cause fear. Others might be participating in an online group to find a sense of belonging, social status, or for sexual gratification.
Victims can vary across age groups and genders, though the FBI says young girls are most frequently targeted. They say most victims are between the ages of 9 and 17, though they have seen some victims as young as 9 years old.
Families be vigilant and look for the following warning signs, according to the FBI:
- Sudden behavior changes such as becoming withdrawn, moody, or irritable.
- Sudden changes in appearance, especially neglect of appearance.
- Changes in eating or sleeping habits.
- Dropping out of activities and becoming more isolated and withdrawn.
- A new online "friend" or network prospective victims seem infatuated with and/or scared of.
- Receipt of anonymous gifts, such as items delivered to your home, currency, gaming currency or other virtual items.
- Scars, often in patterns.
- Fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns, or other wounds.
- Carvings, such as words or symbols, on the skin.
- Wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather.
- Writing in blood or what appears to be blood.
- Threatening to commit suicide and openly talking about death, not being wanted or needed, or not being around.
- Idealization of mass shooting or mass casualty events.
- Family pets or other animals being harmed or dying under suspicious circumstances.
- Family pets uncharacteristically avoid or are fearful of your child or you.
- Law enforcement being called to the home under false pretenses (known as swatted or doxxed) by an unknown person.