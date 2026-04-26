Skip to Content
Top Stories

Daily Chances for Showers and Storms in Southern Colorado

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:29 PM

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. It will be a breezy night with lows falling into the mid 30s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. Expect cooler temperatures up in the high country. There is a chance of light snow in the higher elevations above 9000 feet, and out near the Continental Divide.

Monday will bring us partly cloudy skies at the beginning of the day. We will see increasing clouds in the afternoon, which will give a good chance for some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the lower 60s in the Pikes Peak Region, with warmer temperatures out on the Eastern Plains.

Tuesday will bring us just a slight chance of showers, with winds kicking up in the afternoon. We will have to watch for Fire Weather conditions on this day. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring a stronger chance of showers and thunderstorms, with breezy conditions throughout the day. Highs will be cooler, generally in the lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday will bring us a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will also see much cooler weather with highs in the 50s.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.