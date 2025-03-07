Skip to Content
News

Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in Alamosa Burger King bathroom

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/30/2023
Charles Nadeau / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/30/2023
By
Published 10:31 AM

ALAMOSA, Colorado (KRDO) - It turns out you can't always "have it your way" at Burger King. The City of Alamosa says a suspect is in custody after barricading themselves in the fast food joint's bathroom.

According to officials, police took to the Burger King located at 2501 Main Street Friday morning. Thankfully, the restaurant was safely evacuated, and city officials said there wasn't a threat to the surrounding community.

However, the situation escalated enough that a SWAT team was dispatched, according to city officials. As of 10:18 a.m. on Friday, they reported that the area had been cleared with the suspect in custody.

The city said more details would be released shortly.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content