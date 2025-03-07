Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in Alamosa Burger King bathroom

ALAMOSA, Colorado (KRDO) - It turns out you can't always "have it your way" at Burger King. The City of Alamosa says a suspect is in custody after barricading themselves in the fast food joint's bathroom.

According to officials, police took to the Burger King located at 2501 Main Street Friday morning. Thankfully, the restaurant was safely evacuated, and city officials said there wasn't a threat to the surrounding community.

However, the situation escalated enough that a SWAT team was dispatched, according to city officials. As of 10:18 a.m. on Friday, they reported that the area had been cleared with the suspect in custody.

The city said more details would be released shortly.