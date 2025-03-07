After abrupt closure due to structural concerns, Jenkins Middle announces plans to reopen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After closing doors and moving students to other schools, Jenkins Middle School has announced plans to reopen as early as August.

Back in January, the district made the decision to temporarily close the school due to structural concerns.

Photos shared with KRDO13 showed long break lines on walls and cracks across the school.

Since the closure, students have been split between Russell Middle School and Doherty High School.

“[My daughter] was devastated because the last semester of 8th grade is so fun and you’re confident and comfortable – and she had three days to say goodbye to her middle school,” parent Katie Haas told KRDO back in January.

According to a new announcement from the school, D11 is hoping to start reoccupying the building by August, with-- at minimum-- the 6th grade class returning. The school says they are working with their construction team to see if 7th and 8th graders will also be able to return.

"Our priority is to maximize in-building learning for as many students as possible while ensuring safety and a seamless transition," read a release from the school district.

While work on the gym and media center is anticipated to start soon, the school says the 7th and 8th grade areas require more extensive planning and design.

The district says they are thankful to D11 families for their patience and loyalty during the closure. They say updates on Jenkins can be found here.