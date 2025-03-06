Two more suspects in viral puppy theft arrested by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two more suspects involved in a puppy theft from a pet store in Centennial, CO have been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Security camera footage went viral of the theft on Feb. 21, which showed two men staging a medical emergency in order to steal two bulldog puppies from Perfect Pets off South University Boulevard in Centennial. The bulldog puppies were priced at $4,299 each, according to the ACSO.

A day after the theft, a good Samaritan returned one of the puppies. The second puppy has still not been found, the sheriff's office said.

According to the ACSO, 32-year-old Jonathan Muniz was taken into custody in Denver on Feb. 28. He is the suspect seen on the video taking the puppies from their enclosure and trying to carry them out of the store. In the video, you can see him trip and drop the puppies. He then gets up, grabs the puppies again, and flees the store in a gold Cadillac Escalade.

Muniz is being held on charges of robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, third-degree assault, violation of a protection order, and two counts of cruelty to animals, the ACSO said.

The sheriff's office also said the owner of the getaway car, 34-year-old Porfiria Tacorante, turned herself into the ACSO on March 5. She is facing charges of theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.