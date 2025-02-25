Pet shop owner says viral puppy theft video isn’t uncommon; Thefts made her move her store

EL PASO COUTNY, Colo. (KRDO) - A viral video of two men staging a medical emergency in order to steal two bulldog puppies from a Centennial, CO pet store has garnered national attention overnight. A long-time Colorado Springs dog retailer tells KRDO13 that puppy thefts are not uncommon, and it even forced her to move her store.

Bree Maestas was the owner of Pet City in the Citadel Mall for years, it was a family business that began with her father. However over the course of just over two years, she says she suffered a dozen or so thefts of puppies, with people running out of her shop.

One of which, from November of 2023, saw four young men, one of them a juvenile, stealing from her store and even running her over and slamming her to the ground, before her employees fought with the suspect to stop them.

She says that was one the final straws in moving out of the mall, and opening up a larger facility to properly care for and connect dogs with their forever families, in Peyton. The large maroon barn-looking structure, now the home to Peak Legacy Ranch.

"It was a hard decision to make. I'm a fourth generation owner, you know, my dDd opened his first store in the Citadel Mall in the 70s," said Maestas" That was hard, too, because i feel like we've been a part of the colorado springs community for so many years."

Maestas says she knows the owner of the Centennial shop and has been in touch with them Tuesday morning, checking in on them and the employees.

"Employees take it very personal. It's it's it's hard. You know, I saw in the video where the employees tried to jump in front of the gentleman and try to stop him. It's your national natural instinct, cause you don't want anybody to get hurt," explained Maestas, having faced the brunt of a thief's escape as well.

One of the stolen pups was returned Monday night according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, while other pups still remain lost, and other suspects are wanted. The man who faked the seizure, was arrested.