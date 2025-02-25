Good Samaritan returns stolen puppy, investigators still looking for another after dramatic theft from Colorado dog store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are still asking for the public's help identifying the three men behind the theft of two bulldog puppies from a Centennial pet store after one puppy was returned to store owners by a good Samaritan.

The dramatic theft at Perfect Pets off South University Boulevard on Sunday afternoon was caught on the store's security cameras. The footage shows the moment one of the men faked a medical emergency, collapsing to the floor while another ran to a pen and grabbed two puppies before running out of the store.

The bulldog puppies were priced at $4,299 each, the sheriff's office reports.

WATCH: Suspects fake seizure at Colorado dog store to steal bulldog puppies

On Monday night, the sheriff's office said a good Samaritan returned one of the stolen puppies after seeing a news story about the theft.

She told deputies that she had bought the puppy for $1,500 from a street vendor in north Denver.

"She immediately called the store when she recognized her puppy matched the photos in the story," the sheriff's office said in an email to KRDO13. "Perfect Pets is grateful for being reunited with the dog and plans to give her a reward."

The heartwarming moment store employees were reunited with the stolen puppy was captured on camera by the sheriff's office:

Police are asking for the public's help finding the remaining suspects. Police say one of the suspects is a Black man who was wearing a large black coat and sweatpants. The other was a white or Hispanic man who was wearing a blue and white beanie-style hat and had brown hair. The third unidentified suspect was driving a Cadillac Escalade with no license plates and heavily tinted windows.

Those with information are asked to call the investigations tip line at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous.

