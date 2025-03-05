34-year-old man convicted after sex trafficking two young girls in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 34-year-old man has been found guilty of trafficking two young girls, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The department says Kenneth T. Noel was convicted of Attempting Human Trafficking of a Minor, Human Trafficking of an Adult, Pimping, and Sexual Assault on a Child.

The girls were inadvertently discovered during a routine traffic stop.

The sheriff's office says that on June 10, 2020 a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper pulled over a car for hanging out in the left lane of I-70, which the sheriff's office says should only be used for passing.

The trooper said a woman was driving with a man in the passenger seat and two young teenagers in the back.

The two girls in the back, ages 14, initially gave the trooper fake names. After further questioning, he was able to figure out that they were runaway juveniles.

The girls told the trooper that they were headed to Las Vegas to work as strippers, though the car was traveling in the opposite direction of Las Vegas.

One of the girls said she had been assaulted by the male passenger, Kenneth Noel, the night before.

Troopers searched his car and say they found a plethora of items relating to prosituting, sex trafficking, and pimping: hotel receipts, women's lingerie, and condoms. Troopers say they found information on Noel's phone that also related to sex trafficking, including advertisements he had made offering sex. The adult female driver also appeared to have been exploited by him in these advertisements. It's believed she was trafficked all across the country.

“I'm grateful that these two teenagers were rescued and safely reunited with their guardians. It's hard to fathom the danger they could have faced if that trooper hadn't intervened and stopped that SUV," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin in a release. "The adult victim showed tremendous strength coming back to Colorado to tell her story and make sure her trafficker was held accountable.”

Noel's sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2025.

While many people might associate human trafficking with kidnapping and shackles, it's important to know the other-- more common, but difficult to spot-- signs. Traffickers can lure in victims with false promises, sometimes over romance or finances. Someone having a controlling parent, guardian, romantic partner, or “sponsor” who strictly limits their movements and communication can be a warning sign. Some victims may work at strip clubs, go-go bars, or illicit businesses. Victims may appear fearful or submissive, and could appear to have bruises, or look to have been denied food or sleep. They could also have their pimp's "branding" tattooed on their face or chest.

To report suspicious activity that could relate to sex trafficking, call 1-866-455-5075 or text “HELP” to 720-999-972